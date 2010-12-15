Nigel Farage: 2010 Will Be Remembered As The Year Europe's Public Woke Up To The "Stupidity" Of Its Leaders

UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage launched another assault on the European Union, euro, and its leadership in a speech before the European Parliament today.



Farage critiques the idea behind the expansion of the eurozone bailout fund, saying it is just covering up the cracks in the region. He argues the reality of the eurozone is that it is unsustainable, that north can never be combined with south.

Farage also warns that any changes in the treaty will result in referendums in Ireland, and maybe even the UK, hinting that the EU’s future could be under threat in such a scenario.



