Nigel Farage Got Completely Destroyed In This EU Debate

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s eurosceptic party UKIP, has long been known for his domineering speeches in the EU, and his party have been on a bit of a roll recently, making significant inroads with British voters.



As such, this video below as a nice rebuff.



Originally uploaded in November, the video shows Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal group, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, describe Farage’s salary as the biggest waste of EU spending. Verhofstadt goes on to say that Farage is a member of the EU’s fisheries committee, but has never attended a meeting in the last two and a half years.

The video has been doing the rounds again today after UK blog Liberal Conspiracy picked it up. According to European Voice, Farage didn’t alter his behaviour after the rant, and has continued to miss fisheries committee meetings.

