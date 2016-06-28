UK Independence Party leader: Putin acted 'more statesman-like' about Brexit than Obama

UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin behaved “in a more statesman-like manner” throughout the so-called Brexit referendum campaign than US President Barack Obama.

“Ultimately, Vladimir Putin behaved in a more statesman like manner than President Obama did in this referendum campaign,” Farage said in a Fox News interview. “Obama came to Britain and I think behaved disgracefully.”

He continued: “Telling us we’d be in the back of the queue. … Treating us, America’s strongest, oldest ally, in this most extraordinary way.”

The UK shocked the world last week when it voted to leave the European Union. Obama had previously warned during an April trip to the UK that if it chose to do so, it could fall “to the back of queue” when negotiating trade deals with the US.

Farage, who some have suggested could be the next UK prime minister, told “Your World With Neil Cavuto” guest-host Trish Regan that Putin dealt with the situation in a better way.

“Vladimir Putin maintained his silence throughout the whole campaign. I’m not a fan of Vladimir Putin, but you know the Ukrainian crisis actually was smart for the EU saying they wanted to extend their borders to take in the Ukraine which Putin took as being a direct threat,” he said.

Farage added: “My view on Putin and the Russians is don’t poke the Russian bear with the stick, if you do, you’re bound to get a response.”

Following the vote, Obama released a statement of support for the UK.

“The people of the United Kingdom have spoken, and we respect their decision,” Obama said.

