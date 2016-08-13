Nigel Farage has grown a moustache and the internet can't handle it

Adam Payne
Nigel Farage moustacheYouTube

Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has made a significant change to his appearance.

Farage, who is pictured above discussing his role in campaigning for a Brexit on the Sam Delaney’s News Thing show on Russia Today, has grown a moustache.

Unsurprisingly, news of Farage’s facial hair quickly went viral.

Farage stepped down from his post as UKIP leader after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23. He said that his “political ambition had been achieved” and was keen to take a step back from public life.

