NIGEL FARAGE: My Advice Is To Short Everything French Over The Next Decade

The New Yorker’s Nick Paumgarten recently caught up with outspoken British Eurosceptic Nigel Farage, and Farage did not disappoint.Farage was in Manhattan attending a hedge fund conference.



It ended up being three days before the EU won the Nobel peace prize.

Still, there were several gems:

On core Eurozone growth:

The gap between Germany and France will grow. My advice to all investors is to be short everything French over the next decade, and you will make money.

On Angela Merkel’s visit to Greece:

I mean, how insensitive. Is it any wonder they all turned out wearing swastikas on their arms and giving Nazi salutes?

And on the likelihood the Eurozone and EU will survive:

In pursuing something that is clearly a failed economic model, we’re doing just what the Communists did in Soviet Russia.

It’s always hard to tell how much of this is quipsterism versus actual belief, but we hope he never changes.

