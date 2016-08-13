Nigel Farage has grown a moustache and the internet can't handle it

Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has made a significant change to his appearance.

Farage, who is pictured above discussing his role in campaigning for a Brexit on the Sam Delaney’s News Thing show on Russia Today, has grown a moustache.

Unsurprisingly, news of Farage’s facial hair has quickly gone viral.

Good god, Nigel Farage’s new moustache. The full ‘retired major at the golf club’ — I can’t bear to tweet a pic.

— Paul Clammer (@paulclammer) August 12, 2016

Nigel Farage has just grown the most preposterous moustache in British politics #brexit #ukip #newsnight pic.twitter.com/3MivIBHdjS

— Ruaridh Arrow (@ArrowontheHill) August 12, 2016

“I’d like to throw my hat into the ring for UKIP leader” pic.twitter.com/unBlu4MDGD

— Oscar Williams-Grut (@OscarWGrut) August 12, 2016

“Nigel Farage? Never heard of him. My name is Figel Narage.” pic.twitter.com/m3v9OKClNq

— Will Martin (@willmartin19) August 12, 2016

Farage stepped down from his post as UKIP leader after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23. He said that his “political ambition had been achieved” and was keen to take a step back from public life.

