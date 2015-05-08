Nigel Farage loses in South Thanet

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls The leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage reacts during a question and answer session with journalists after announcing the party’s policy on immigration, at a venue in central London, March 4, 2015.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has lost his bid to be elected MP for Thanet South.

Farage lost out to Conservative candidate Craig Mackinlay by over 2,800 votes.

The UKIP leader has previously said that he would resign “within 10 minutes” of losing the seat.

Although UKIP’s share of the national vote has held up during the General Election campaign, on the night it failed to translate into seats. Having announced that the party could win as many as 40 seats last year, that forecast has been continually revised downwards as the vote approached.

On the eve of polls opening few thought it possible that the party could win more than four seats. In the end, that figure now looks to be a miserly one seat — Clacton, which was held by Conservative defector Douglas Carswell.

