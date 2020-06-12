Nigel Farage leaves LBC radio show 'with immediate effect' after comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to the Taliban

LBC

Nigel Farage leaves LBC Radio “with immediate effect.”

A spokesperson for the station said his departure came ahead of his scheduled contract renewal.

Sources at the station told Business Insider his departure followed intense disquiet among his former colleagues about comments he made this week about Black Lives Matters protesters.

Farage compared BLM protesters who downed a statue of a slave trader this week. to the Taliban.

Sources say the comments angered BAME staff and others at the station.

Nigel Farage has left his LBC Radio Show with “immediate effect” the station confirmed on Thursday, amid anger among his former colleagues over comments he made this week about Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Brexit Party leader and ally of Donald Trump had his microphone muted during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this week after he compared Black Lives Matter protesters who downed a statue of British slave trader Edward Colston to the Taliban.

A spokesperson for LBC did not fully explain why Farage had left, saying only that “Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.”

They added: “We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”

However, sources at the station told Business Insider that Farage’s time at the station had been brought to an end due to widespread anger among BAME staff about Farage’s comments.

One source at the station said that there had been “so much anger” among staff about the station publicly endorsing the Black Lives Matter movement “while promoting a man that likened it to the Taliban.”

Business Insider has previously reported on longstanding disquiet about Farage’s position at the station among some of his former colleagues.

Colleagues had warned that Farage risked becoming the “next Katie Hopkins.”

Hopkins also lost her show on the station in 2017 after a tweet in which she called for a “final solution” following the Manchester terror attack.

Farage could not be reached for comment following the announcement.

