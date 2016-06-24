NIGEL FARAGE: JUNE 23 WILL GO DOWN AS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party, is claiming a victory for the Leave camp just hours after declaring a defeat.

“The dawn is breaking on an independent United Kingdom,” Farage said on Sky News.

Support for Leave, those who want to leave the European Union in a so-called Brexit, is growing as more results from the vote on Britain’s membership in the EU roll in from local counting areas. A decisive victory for Brexiteers in Sunderland has sent the pound crashing to a 30-year low.

Farage was feeling less optimistic after the polls closed at 10 p.m. BST when he told Sky News that it “looks like remain will edge it.”

The final result is expected to come in closer to 7 a.m. BST. You can follow our live EU referendum result coverage here.

