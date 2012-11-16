NIGEL FARAGE: It's Truly Astonishing That We Have Nazism On The Rise In Southern Europe

Nigel Farage

The debt crisis in Europe is gradually becoming about much more than just economics.Violent protests are becoming a regular occurrence, and in some places Nazism is on the rise.



British Politician Nigel Farage spoke with Eric King of King World News:

In Greece, we talked before when it went through 50% youth unemployment. The last figures I saw were (a shocking) 57%. So we are now pushing up towards 60% (youth unemployment). What we are looking at is something, I’m afraid, that is very, very akin to the Weimar Republic and that breakdown which happened in Germany in the early 1930s that led to Hitler.

I’m not saying Hitler is coming back to haunt Europe, but what I am saying is, isn’t it truly astonishing that we have Nazism on the rise in Southern Europe?”

We regularly read about the vicious attacks on immigrants orchestrated by Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party.

Eventually, all of this could escalate to Farage’s worst fear.

“I think the biggest worry is that we get some kind of total breakdown of confidence in society. Of trust, in not just the government, but the police force and the army and everything else. I genuinely fear that we are going to see very large scale confrontation in Southern Europe with an awful lot of people getting hurt or killed. That’s my biggest fear.”

