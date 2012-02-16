U.K. MEP Gives Epic Warning On Greek Chaos: ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!’

This post originally appeared at The Blaze



An outspoken member of the European Parliament has struck again with another viral speech, this time warning that the chaos in Greece is just the beginning.

Nigel Farage is the leader of the UK Independence Party and has been an outspoken opponent of bailouts and what’s been going on in Greece. This week, he blasted his colleagues who have treated Greece like a puppet government, and he shunned the idea that Greece is a democracy. Instead, he believes the people’s rights have been taken away and they’re future is being decided by foreigners intent on bailouts. Zero Hedge explains:

Outspoken and oracular MEP Nigel Farage bombards his fellow unelected officials with ‘you can’t handle the truth’ comments as he points out the total contradiction that is the European Parliament’s (and ‘Puppet Papademos‘) view of how things are going in their democracy relative to the reality of a TROIKA-ordered coup forced on the man in the street.

“Puppet Papademos is in place and as Athens caught fire on Sunday night he rather took my breath away,” Farage said, referring to Lucas Papademos, the current Greek prime minister. “He said, ‘Violence and destruction have no place in a democratic country.'”

“What democratic country?” he asked out loud. “He’s not even a democratically elected prime minister. He’s been appointed by you guys. Greece is not run through democracy now, it is run through a Troika. Three foreign officials that fly into Athens airport and tell the Greeks what they can and cannot do.”

Papademos, a former European Central Bank vice-president, was appointed prime minister in November by the Greek president. That’s what is drawing Farage’s ire, especially considering Papademos was charged with securing a eurozone bail out.

But he’s not done there.

“These policies are driving Greece towards a revolution. They need to be set free. If they don’t get the Drachma back you will be responsible for something truly, truly horrible.”

Here’s the entire fiery speech:



It seems the point of Farage’s speech, however, was lost to some. The Huffington Post, for example, went with the angle that he was supporting protests in the streets and angry with the austerity measures. But a closer examination, and considering Farage’s history, shows his comments were aimed at European politicians who turn to bailouts and have made a mockery of the democratic process in Greece.

Farage has been hailed as a prominent figure in Britain’s conservative movement. He gained attention for asking fellow politicians “Just who the hell do you think you people are?” during a debate about bailing out European Union countries, and has been an outspoken opponent of the EU.

You can read our previous profile of him here, which includes videos of some of his earlier speeches.

Here’s a transcript of his latest speech:

“Well Commissioner, you picked the right man. Puppet Papademos is in place and as Athens caught fire on Sunday night he rather took my breath away. He said, ‘Violence and destruction have no place in a democratic country.’

What democratic country?

He’s not even a democratically elected prime minister. He’s been appointed by you guys. Greece is not run through democracy now, it is run through a Troika. Three foreign officials that fly into Athens airport and tell the Greeks what they can and cannot do.

The violence and destruction that you saw on Sunday is being caused directly because people are having their democratic rights taken from them – What else can they do?

And I must say, if I was a Greek citizen I would’ve been out there, joining those protests on Sunday. I’d be out there trying to bring down this monstrosity that has been put upon those people.

And in his efforts, in the Puppet’s efforts to get the MPs to vote for the bailout package, he warned them, that if they didn’t do so there would be a dramatic decline in living standards.

Well, has he looked out the front door?

Has he seen the fact that 50 per cent of the young people are unemployed already. Has he seen the fact, that the economy, far from stalling has contracted for five years in a row, and is now accelerating on a downward death spiral – a contraction of 7 per cent per annum.

Greece is being driven into the ground, and I think, frankly, when it comes to chaos, you ain’t seen nothing yet!

These policies are driving Greece towards a revolution. They need to be set free. If they don’t get the Drachma back you will be responsible for something truly, truly horrible.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.