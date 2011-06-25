UK Politician Holds Funeral Procession For The Euro In EU's Capital

The head of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, held a funeral procession for the Euro through the streets of Brussels Friday (via Zero Hedge).



Farage blasted the European Union and its €120 billion bailout for Greece, telling reporters that it’s not going to work and that Greece will need a third bailout.

Here is the video of Farage’s funeral demonstration:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

