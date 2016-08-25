The man who led the Brexit movement suggests a Trump election victory could be America's Brexit

Getty/ Jonathan Bachman United Kingdom Independence Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Mississippi Coliseum on August 24, 2016 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Nigel Farage, the British politician who led the Brexit movement — which culminated in a vote to remove the UK from the European Union — joined Donald Trump at a rally in Jackson, Mississippi on Wednesday.

The appearance, an apparent effort to draw connections between Brexit and Trump’s candidacy in the US, was an extension of the GOP presidential candidate’s so-called “America first” platform.

Farage recounted the story of how Britain voted to leave the European Union

.

“You have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign. You can go out and beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, you can beat Washington and you’ll do it by doing what we did for Brexit in Britain,” Farage told the crowd.

The New York businessman has run on an anti-establishment platform that is widely thought to be geared toward nationalist voters — much like the strategy that helped inspire the Brexit movement.

“Anything is possible if enough decent people are prepared to stand up against the establishment,” Farage said.

Though Farage stopped short of endorsing Trump for president, he said that he were an American, he would not choose Hillary Clinton.

“I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me. In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me,” Farage said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.