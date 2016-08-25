Nigel Farage will share a stage with Donald Trump tonight

Former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage is allegedly set to appear on stage with Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday evening.

Farage, who spent years campaigning for Britain to leave the EU prior to the June referendum, has travelled to the US where he is expected to appear alongside Trump to talk about “The Brexit Story.”

Trump is due to campaign in Jackson, Missippi, where he will be joined by Farage, according to Sky News. Sky is also reporting that the pair will be having dinner together.

However, Farage is not expected to endorse Trump’s bid to become president.

Trump, a New York-born tycoon-turned-politician, was a vocal supporter of a Brexit before Brits voted to leave the 28-nation bloc, describing it as “the people taking the country back”.

The presidential candidate sent out a tweet last week which said: “They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT!”

Hope Hicks, who is the chief spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, told Sky News she would “highly doubt” the pair making an appearance together, adding that they “don’t know each other”.

