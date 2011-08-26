NIETZSCHE PRESENTS 16 Tips About Becoming Powerful

Photo: Wiki Commons

Friedrich Nietzsche gave us “God is Dead.” He also practically invented existentialism.The 19th-century German philosopher — who ultimately died while in a state of mental illness — made us reconsider the relationship between morality and religion.



He advocated decisiveness, prideful immorality, domination and exploitation, in aphorisms tailor-made for a particular kind of leader.

