NIETZSCHE PRESENTS 16 Tips About Becoming Powerful

Photo: Wiki Commons
Friedrich Nietzsche gave us “God is Dead.” He also practically invented existentialism.The 19th-century German philosopher — who ultimately died while in a state of mental illness — made us reconsider the relationship between morality and religion.
He advocated decisiveness, prideful immorality, domination and exploitation, in aphorisms tailor-made for a particular kind of leader.
Being an immoralist, one has to take steps against corrupting innocents -- I mean, asses and old maids of both sexes whom life offers nothing but their innocence. Even more, my writings should inspire, elevate, and encourage them to be virtuous.
-The Dawn
Morality is herd instinct in the individual.
-The Gay Science
Each one of us should devise his own virtue, his own categorical imperative. A people perishes if it mistakes its own duty for the the concept of general duty.
-The Anti-Christ
The better the State is organised, the duller humanity will be.
-We Philologists
As little State as possible!
-The Dawn of the Day
It is, indeed, a fact that, in the midst of society and sociability, every evil inclination has to place itself under such great restraint, don so many masks, lay itself so often on the procrustean bed of virtue, that one could well speak of a martyrdom of the evil man. In solitude all this falls away. He who is evil is at his most evil in solitude: which is where he is at his best -- and thus to the eye of him who sees everywhere only a spectacle also at his most beautiful.
-Daybreak
God is Dead! God remains dead! And we killed him!
-The Gay Science
Mystical explanations are considered deep; the truth is, they are not even shallow.
-The Gay Science
...an awful yet exhilarating thought! Awful because we feel abandoned by our former protector, yet exhilarating because suddenly our world opens to infinity, anything now is imaginable.
-Human, All Too Human
My idea is that every specific body strives to become master over all space and to extend its force (its will to power) and to thrust back all that resists its extension. But it continually encounters similar efforts on the part of other bodies and ends by coming to an arrangement ('union') with those of them that are sufficiently related to it: thus they then conspire together for power. And the process goes on.
-The Will to Power
I assess the power of a will by how much resistance, pain, torture it endures and knows how to turn to its advantage.
Extreme positions are not succeeded by moderate ones, but by contrary extreme positions.
-The Will to Power
Who can attain to anything great if he does not feel in himself the force and will to inflict great pain? The ability to suffer is a small matter: in that line, weak women and even slaves often attain masterliness. But not to perish from internal distress and doubt when one inflicts great suffering and hears the cry of it -- that is great, that belongs to greatness.
-The Gay Science
Do you want to be the ebb of this great flood, and even go back to the beasts rather than overcome man? What is ape to man? A laughing stock or painful embarrassment. And man shall be that to overman: a laughingstock or painful embarrassment.
You have made your way from worm to man, and much in you is still worm.
Man is a rope, tied between beast and overman--a rope over an abyss … what is great in man is that he is a bridge and not an end.
-Thus Spake Zarathustra
There are no facts, only interpretations.
-Nachlas
Convictions are more dangerous enemies of truth than lies.
-Human, All Too Human
Every word is a prejudice.
-The Wanderer and His Shadows
What then is truth? A mobile army of metaphors, metonyms, and anthropomorphisms -- in short, a sum of human relations, which have been enhanced, transposed, and embellished poetically and rhetorically, and which after long use seem firm, canonical, and obligatory to a people:
Truths are illusions about which one has forgotten that is what they are; metaphors which are worn out and without sensuous power; coins which have lost their pictures and now matter only as metal, no longer as coins.
-On Truth and Lies in a Nonmoral Sense
The stronger becomes master of the weaker, in so far as the latter cannot assert its degree of independence-here there is no mercy, no forbearance, even less a respect for 'laws.'
-Will to Power
He who cannot obey himself will be commanded. That is the nature of living creatures.
-Thus Spake Zarathustra
The possibility has been established for the production of...a master race, the future 'masters of the earth'...made to endure for millennia -- a higher kind of men who...employ democratic Europe as their most pliant and supple instrument for getting hold of the destinies of the earth.
-The Will to Power
