What Writers' Strike? Viewers Bail On Web Video

Remember how the writers strike was forcing people to shut off their TVs and turn to their Web browsers? Think again: Nielsen says video viewership actually dropped 5% from December (6.2 billion streams) to January (5.9 billion).



Not surprising then that YouTube, the dominant purveyor of Web video, also slipped from 2.64 billion streams in December to 2.57 billion in January. Unique viewers at YouTube were also down slightly from 67.2 million to 66.2 million in January. But YouTube kept its 42% market share of total streams.

Among the also-rans, Yahoo dropped from second-place to third behind Fox Interactive Media. Yahoo dropped to 299 million streams in January from 372 million total streams in December, while Fox went up to 377 million streams in January from 365 million streams in December.

Also gaining significant viewers was Turner Entertainment, which went from 75 million streams and 4.9 million uniques in December to 98 million streams and 5.1 million uniques in January.

January 2008 - Top Brands by Video Streams (U.S., Home and Work) +-----------------------------------------+-----------+-------------+ | Brand | Total | Unique | | | Streams | Viewers | | | (000) | (000) | +-----------------------------------------+-----------+-------------+ | YouTube | 2,570,182 | 66,167 | | Fox Interactive Media | 376,859 | 18,955 | | Yahoo! | 299,044 | 22,119 | | Nickelodeon Kids and Family Network | 172,567 | 7,014 | | MSN/Windows Live | 132,769 | 7,659 | | Disney Online | 102,914 | 8,977 | | Turner Entertainment New Media Network | 98,162 | 5,056 | | ESPN | 90,212 | 4,709 | | Google | 79,395 | 12,949 | | Veoh | 72,832 | 2,385 | +-----------------------------------------+-----------+-------------+ December 2007 - Top Brands by Video Streams (U.S., Home and Work) +----------------------------------------+-----------+---------+ | Video Web Brand | Total | Unique | | | Streams | Viewers | | | (000) | (000) | +----------------------------------------+-----------+---------+ | YouTube | 2,635,408 | 67,157 | | Yahoo! | 371,922 | 26,596 | | Fox Interactive Media | 364,113 | 18,650 | | Nickelodeon Kids and Family Network | 177,461 | 6,966 | | MSN/Windows Live | 111,700 | 7,174 | | ESPN | 110,480 | 6,824 | | Disney Online | 104,799 | 8,999 | | Turner Entertainment New Media Network | 74,798 | 4,865 | | Google | 60,113 | 10,656 | | Veoh | 57,919 | 2,131 | +----------------------------------------+-----------+---------+ Source: Nielsen Online, VideoCensus

