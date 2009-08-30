Smallest Increase In New TV Households In The Past Decade

Hard to say what’s precisely causing this — market saturation or some households ditching TV service for Web-only video — but Nielsen says this year’s growth in TV households is “the smallest increase in the past decade,” according to the AP.



NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen Media Research company estimates the number of television households in the United States is up to 114.9 million as the new TV season begins.

Nielsen compiles TV ratings. It says the TV household estimate is up by 400,000 homes from last year’s number. That’s the smallest increase in the past decade.

Nielsen also says the nation’s total viewers over age 2 has increased slightly to 292 million.

Nielsen didn’t provide background on the overall number of U.S. households and potential TV viewers over age 2.

The new TV season starts Sept. 21.

