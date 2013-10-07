Nielsen To Reveal Which TV Shows Generate The Most Reach On Twitter

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Nielsen

releases a new ranking today of TV showswith the greatest reach on

Twitter. The findings reveal that the most popular TV shows aren’t often the ones generating the most conversation on Twitter. Some see the findings as more evidence that Twitter’s audience is different from that of the mass-market TV audience.

(Wall Street Journal)

Twitter’s data mining business generated $US47.5 million in revenue during 2012. Although it’s a much smaller amount than what Twitter earns from advertising, it shows that there is significant commercial interest in Twitter’s data for how people consume media around events and TV shows. (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook will announce on Monday new TV partners overseas. In doing so, Facebook will provide data on how its users interact with social media around TV content from 10 major networks in eight different countries. (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook’s Open Compute Project has changed the way companies go about building computer hardware for data centres. What was a $US100 billion business last year for Cisco, HP, and Dell, is now being turned on its head as companies like Facebook are engineering more efficient and custom, modified systems for its needs. (Business Week)

What do you think of Instagram’s plan to add advertising? Take a new poll at Mashable to share your point of view. (Mashable)

Twitter ads are being seen by a lot fewer people than many suspect. In the company’s S-1 filing it said it defines “active users” as “Twitter users who logged in and accessed Twitter through…registered third-party applications or websites.” Although those people are using third-party apps to push more content to Twitter, it also means they can’t be targeted by ads that would appear originally on Twitter’s native app. (TechCrunch)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.