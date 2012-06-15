Nielsen: Women Like Web TV, Men Like Web Clips

Nielsen Online shares some of its super-secret video research with the WSJ. The upshot? Women like network TV on the web, while click-happy men like short attention-span fare like user-generated video and comedy clips.



Does this surprise anyone? It shouldn’t, because women are much more likely then men to watch TV, period. The most interesting thing about the Nielsen research is the scale of the disparity. Women are twice as likely to watch network TV on the web than men.

Another interesting finding: TV fans tend to flock to network sites like ABC.com to watch video. Offline, TV viewers tend to be loyal to shows, not to networks, but that may not be the case on online. Nielsen says that of of ABC.com’s viewers, only 16% also watched shows on NBC.com.

