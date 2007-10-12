Nielsen: Spending By Top 10 Web Advertisers Down in Sept

Henry Blodget

Nielsen estimates that spending by the top 10 web advertisers dropped from August to September, largely due to a big decline from a mortgage-related advertiser.  Lots of caveats here, which we discussed in some detail yesterday, but it’s hard to argue that this news is good.  September is usually a bigger advertising month than August, so the drop is startling.

Spending by Top 10 Web Advertisers, June-Sept (Nielsen, 000s)
June             $278,404
July              $279,850   
August          $323,814   
September    $290,246

Details with data by advertiser here.

