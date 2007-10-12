Nielsen: Spending By Top 10 Web Advertisers Down in Sept

Nielsen estimates that spending by the top 10 web advertisers dropped from August to September, largely due to a big decline from a mortgage-related advertiser. Lots of caveats here, which we discussed in some detail yesterday, but it’s hard to argue that this news is good. September is usually a bigger advertising month than August, so the drop is startling.



Spending by Top 10 Web Advertisers, June-Sept (Nielsen, 000s)

June $278,404

July $279,850

August $323,814

September $290,246

Details with data by advertiser here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.