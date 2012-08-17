WAIT A MINUTE: Nielsen Says Television ISN'T Dying

Photo: Flickr / Diesel Demon, CC

Despite cable TV subscription numbers being down in Q2, and the rise — and ease — of watching television for free online, Nielsen says television isn’t dying. In fact, Nielsen claims just the opposite: it’s thriving!



During ARF’s recent Audience Measurement Conference, Pat McDonough, Nielsen’s SVP Insights Analysis and Policy, said, “People talk about ‘the TV is dead, or that it’s dying,’ but it doesn’t look like it yet,” said McDonough.

The charts and figures from her 18-minute video reveal a slight underlying decline in traditional TV watching but an increase across other platforms, primarily smartphones and tablets.

This isn’t a surprise given the trend of A-list actors doing Web projects, and Hulu’s and Netflix’s expansion of original programing.

