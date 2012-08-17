WAIT A MINUTE: Nielsen Says Television ISN'T Dying

Photo: Flickr / Diesel Demon, CC
Despite cable TV subscription numbers being down in Q2, and the rise — and ease — of watching television for free online, Nielsen says television isn’t dying. In fact, Nielsen claims just the opposite: it’s thriving!
During ARF’s recent Audience Measurement Conference, Pat McDonough, Nielsen’s SVP Insights Analysis and Policy, said, “People talk about ‘the TV is dead, or that it’s dying,’ but it doesn’t look like it yet,” said McDonough.
The charts and figures from her 18-minute video reveal a slight underlying decline in traditional TV watching but an increase across other platforms, primarily smartphones and tablets.
This isn’t a surprise given the trend of A-list actors doing Web projects, and Hulu’s and Netflix’s expansion of original programing.
And, as a result, video consumption on television has gone down nearly six per cent in the last four years.
McDonough says 50.4% of people now own a smartphone, meaning more can and are watching video on their phones.
People have been watching nearly five hours of live television per day for the last four years. Q1 for 2012 shows a slight drop of nearly 10 minutes viewing time.
Since 2011, monthly television viewership has dropped by slightly more than three hours. On the flip side, both mobile and online viewing is on the rise.
This this will be the future of television: Internet connected televisions, currently called Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), that will bridge the gap between online and broadcast television.
Half of Netflix subscribers watch video on television sets through Xbox, Playstation 3, and Nintendo Wii. 14% of game console users streamed video in 2010. That number surged to 23% last year.
Nielsen's limited data on tablets shows that 9.9% of viewers who have purchased a tablet in the past six months say they're using television less than before. 78.6% said it hasn't affected viewing at all.
