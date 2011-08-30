Nielsen Rolls Out GRP Measurement For Online Video

Nielsen has introduced a new system for publishers and advertisers to measure gross rating point (GRP’s) across web properties, social networks and around online video.



At the Beet.TV Leadership webcast last week, we spoke with Jon Gibs, SVP Analytics and Insight, Nielsen. He tell us about the value of new product along with trends in viewers of online video vs. television.





You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

