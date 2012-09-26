NIELSEN: Half A Million More Households Have Given Up TV — Today's Ad Brief

The number of households watching television dropped by 500,000, according to a new report released by Nielsen. The drop is due to a surge in online viewing over the past two years. Cable operators have also reported huge subscriber losses. And, for context, here’s Nielsen’s most previous deck on TV watching, which does indeed show a long, slow decline for the medium.

Ian Schrager’s Chicago hotel, PUBLIC, partnered with New York marketing agency Campfire to promote and reward public displays of affection. The campaign dares couples to get a little amorous in public by rewarding PDAs with an overnight stay at PUBLIC. The campaign kicked off on August 11th. Here is the video PUBLIC released where comedian Michael McNamara embarrasses couples out-and-about in the windy city.

The National Football League’s social media reputation is not looking good. Based on findings by NetBase, the NFL’s negative sentiment rating during the last 24 hours has gone from 27% to 76%, according to Ad Week.

Kerry Fitzmaurice is joining Mother New York to run new business and communications for the agency. She was previously the Director of Earned Media at 72andSunny.

Media company, Veria Living, appointed Robert L. Washburn, Jr. to the newly created position of Vice President of Advertising Sales. In this role, he will be responsible for setting advertising sales strategy while increasing advertising revenues across the company’s linear and digital platforms.

Turner Broadcasting System has formed a new group within its Turner Digital Ad Sales Division, called Turner Branded Entertainment. This group will work with advertisers to develop creative, integrated marketing solutions utilising capabilities and talent.

AKQA Chief Creative Officer, Rei Inamoto, has been promoted to CCO/VP, overseeing the New York office in addition to managing the creative output across AKQA’s offices in the US and Asia.

