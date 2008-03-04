Nielsen: Primetime Is At Work For Web Video

All those primetime TV shows now available on the Web? Most people are watching them at work, says Nielsen Online.



It’s not news, of course, that most people are consuming video at work. But the conventional wisdom is that they’re watching short YouTube clips, not episodes of Heroes and the like. But Nielsen VP of video and media Dave Osborn, who’s recently begun tracking video from the broadcast networks as it makes it way around the Web, says the most of that stuff is consumed during work hours, too: “We see without exception major spikes for video consumption during the day.”

Dave says most clips draw 30% to 90% more views during daytime hours. So how does that square with other data, such as Veoh’s nugget that 40% of their video gets watched during between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.?

Earlier:

Nielsen: Women Like Web TV, Men Like Web Clips

Nielsen To Add Internet Video To TV Ratings



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.