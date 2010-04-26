Nielsen Preps For $21 Billion IPO

From the FT:



Nielsen, the world’s largest TV and consumer measurement company, will begin auditioning bankers next month for one of the largest US initial public offerings in recent years.

Nielsen’s private equity owners hope the offering, expected this year, will value the company’s equity and debt at up to $21bn, according to people familiar with their plans.

