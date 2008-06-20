Nielsen: People Watching Less YouTube, Less Video, But More Hulu

Did TV get a lot better last month? Or was it the weather? Whatever it was, something prompted Americans to consume a little less online video in May, according to Nielsen Online.



Nielsen’s Video Census says overall online video use fell about 2% from April to May. It also says video giant YouTube saw its usage, measured by total number of video streams, drop just a sliver, from 4 billion to 3.8 billion. Those two stats should move in tandem, since YouTube now accounts for more than half of American’s video diet.

But not everything moved in lockstep. Hulu, the joint venture between NBC U and Fox, saw usage grow from 63 million video streams in April to 80 million in May, a 27% jump. Unique users grew 13%, indicating that Hulu watchers are spending more time on the site. Since its launch in mid-March, Hulu has climbed to No. 9 among video sites, ahead of ABC.com (79.9 m streams) and behind CNN (89.7 m). Meanwhile News Corp.’s Fox Interactive Media, the second most popular video provider, can take some solace that it closed the chasm, at least a little. While YouTube dropped off, No. 2 FIM held steady at 328 million video streams.

