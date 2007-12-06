Nielsen: Pay Us To Police Copyright

Nielsen is about to wade into a minefield, and a crowded one at that. The WSJ reports that Nielsen is partnering with Digimarc to track and monitor copyrighted video online. As Google and others have proved, this is an incredibly difficult technology challenge. What makes Nielsen think it can succeed?

Nielsen points out they’ve already digitized 95% of national TV programming for its ratings service, and says it has the trust of the networks (a debatable point). It says that will help it compete with established competitors in the space such as Audible Magic, Vobile and BayTSP. NBC U, at least, is making encouraging noises. “The point is the big boys are coming, and that signals that this is a field that has reached technological maturity,” says NBC U general counsel Rick Cotton told WSJ.

