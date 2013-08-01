Nielsen Looks At Facebook's Reach Compared To TV Networks [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



In a study commissioned by Facebook, Nielsen found that advertisers have the potential to reach an audience size that is the same or larger than that of four measured networks. This news comes at a time in which rumours are flying regarding Facebook’s highly anticipated, pricey, TV-style ads.

After 29 years at TBWA, global CMO Laurie Coots is leaving.

Foursquare partnered with Turn to help advertisers make use of its location data.

Chiddy Bang wrote a song for Oreo’s.

Smoothie King has a new logo.

Digiday looks at whether or not “real” journalists write for brands.

Michael Schlechter joined Omnicom’s Code Worldwide as a managing director of the New York office. He spent eight years at Havas.

