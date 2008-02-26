Nielsen: Google's Search Share Grew In January (GOOG)

Nielsen backs up a ComScore report released last week: After a dip in December, Google increased its share of the Web search market in January.



According to Nielsen, Google got 56.9% of the U.S. search market in January, up from 56.3% in December, but still below its 57.7% share last November. That’s good news for Google — more searches means more search ads, and more clicks means more revenue.

Yahoo, meanwhile, increased its share from 17.7% in December to 19.0% in January, and Microsoft’s share dropped from 13.8% in December to 12.1% in January. AOL was flat month-to-month with 4.7% of the market, and IAC’s Ask.com increased its share from 2.2% in December to 2.4% in January.

Combined, Microsoft and Yahoo accounted for 31.1% of the search market in January, down from 31.5% in December, and just 55% of Google’s January share.

Boilerplate disclaimer: Take these stats for what they are — one data set from one source. Earlier this month, Hitwise reported that Google’s share was flat month-to-month, while ComScore — contrary to Nielsen — reported Yahoo’s share dropping and Microsoft’s share flat month-to-month.

Top search providers, ranked by total searches, Jan. 2008<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />| Provider | Searches | Share of | Searches per |<br />| | (000) | Searches | Searcher |<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />| Google Search | 4,223,703 | 56.9% | 39.6 |<br />| Yahoo! Search | 1,407,062 | 19.0% | 25.1 |<br />| MSN/Windows Live Search | 894,129 | 12.1% | 30.1 |<br />| AOL Search | 350,592 | 4.7% | 17.2 |<br />| Ask.com Search | 179,362 | 2.4% | 11.0 |<br />| My Web Search | 71,593 | 1.0% | 12.4 |<br />| Comcast Search | 40,007 | 0.5% | 11.7 |<br />| AT&T Worldnet Search | 24,546 | 0.3% | 10.1 |<br />| NexTag Search | 23,084 | 0.3% | 2.6 |<br />| Dogpile.com Search | 20,208 | 0.3% | 10.5 |<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />Source: Nielsen Online, MegaView Search

See Also:

ComScore: Google Grew U.S. Search Share In January

Google’s U.S. Search Share Flat In January

Google’s Mysterious December Drop Solved?

Search Shake-up: YHOO Sees Small Gain, GOOG Small Drop

Nielsen: Google, Yahoo, Losing Search Share To MSN. (Not A Typo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.