Nielsen: Google's Search Share Grew In January (GOOG)

Dan Frommer

Nielsen backs up a ComScore report released last week: After a dip in December, Google increased its share of the Web search market in January.

According to Nielsen, Google got 56.9% of the U.S. search market in January, up from 56.3% in December, but still below its 57.7% share last November. That’s good news for Google — more searches means more search ads, and more clicks means more revenue.

Yahoo, meanwhile, increased its share from 17.7% in December to 19.0% in January, and Microsoft’s share dropped from 13.8% in December to 12.1% in January. AOL was flat month-to-month with 4.7% of the market, and IAC’s Ask.com increased its share from 2.2% in December to 2.4% in January.

Combined, Microsoft and Yahoo accounted for 31.1% of the search market in January, down from 31.5% in December, and just 55% of Google’s January share.

Boilerplate disclaimer: Take these stats for what they are — one data set from one source. Earlier this month, Hitwise reported that Google’s share was flat month-to-month, while ComScore — contrary to Nielsen — reported Yahoo’s share dropping and Microsoft’s share flat month-to-month.

Top search providers, ranked by total searches, Jan. 2008<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />| Provider                |   Searches | Share of | Searches per |<br />|                         |      (000) | Searches |     Searcher |<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />| Google Search           |  4,223,703 |    56.9% |         39.6 |<br />| Yahoo! Search           |  1,407,062 |    19.0% |         25.1 |<br />| MSN/Windows Live Search |    894,129 |    12.1% |         30.1 |<br />| AOL Search              |    350,592 |     4.7% |         17.2 |<br />| Ask.com Search          |    179,362 |     2.4% |         11.0 |<br />| My Web Search           |     71,593 |     1.0% |         12.4 |<br />| Comcast Search          |     40,007 |     0.5% |         11.7 |<br />| AT&T Worldnet Search    |     24,546 |     0.3% |         10.1 |<br />| NexTag Search           |     23,084 |     0.3% |          2.6 |<br />| Dogpile.com Search      |     20,208 |     0.3% |         10.5 |<br />+-------------------------+------------+----------+--------------+<br />Source: Nielsen Online, MegaView Search

