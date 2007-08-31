Nielsen: Sorry, Google-Killers--Searchers Are Loyal!

Nielsen has released a new batch of data about retention and crossover at various sites — that is, how many users come back to the same site a month after using it, and how many users visit multiple sites in the same category. Nielsen analyst Ken Cassar notes that the big three all have significant overlap — 63% of Google users also use another engine, versus 84% of Microsoft users and 78% of Yahoo users — and concludes that users aren’t wedded to any particular search engine: “Google stepped into a highly competitive market when it first launched, and armed with a better mousetrap, it quickly became the company to beat. Given the high degree of competitive sampling in the search business, it is conceivable that it could happen again.”
That thesis should be heartening to the likes of Mahalo, Hakia and other would-be Google-killers. Except that it’s wrong. Nielsen’s data demonstrates that MSN’s and Yahoo’s huge user base often use the search engine closest at hand — and that Google users are least likely to try another search engine. Years of frustration from the likes of IAC’s Ask, meanwhile, show how habitual big three searchers are, even when another engine reportedly has a better mousetrap. Release after the jump.
Top U.S. Web Sites Enjoy High Visitor Retention Rates, but Face Significant Audience
Overlap with Competitors, according to Nielsen//NetRatings
Competitive Visitation Common among Leading Search Engines
NEW YORK – August 30, 2007 – Nielsen//NetRatings, a global leader in Internet
media and market research, announced today that the leaders in three key Web
categories – search, career development and multi-category travel – enjoyed high
month-over-month visitor retention rates from June to July, but also experienced
significant audience overlap with the other top players in their categories.
Search Providers
Among the categories, search providers had the highest visitor retention rates,
with an average of 71 per cent of June visitors at home returning in July among
the three leading search players. Google Search led with a retention rate of
79 per cent, followed by Yahoo! Search at 69 per cent and MSN/Windows Live Search
with 65 per cent (see Table 1). Visitor retention rates were slightly higher among
the work audience, with an average of 76 per cent among the three leading search
providers.
Table 1: Audience Retention Rates and Competitive Overlap for Search Providers,
July 2007 (U.S.)
Please view in a fixed-width font such as Courier.
+————————-+—————-+—————-+———-+
| Site | Home Retention | Work Retention | Audience |
| | Rate | Rate | Overlap |
+————————-+—————-+—————-+———-+
| Google Search | 79% | 85% | 63% |
| MSN/Windows Live Search | 65% | 72% | 84% |
| Yahoo! Search | 69% | 70% | 78% |
+————————-+—————-+—————-+———-+
Source: Nielsen//NetRatings
Notably though, a substantial portion of visitors went to more than one of these
three search sites in July. MSN/Windows Live Search had the highest audience
overlap, with 84 per cent of its unique visitors also going to Google Search,
Yahoo! Search, or both. Yahoo! Search had a 78 per cent audience overlap with
Google and/or MSN, while Google Search had a 63 per cent audience overlap with
one or both of its two primary competitors.
“These search providers are doing a good job of bringing their visitors back
month after month, which is an important sign of the health of their customer
relationships and a measure with significant financial implications, given the
expense of acquiring new customers,” said Ken Cassar, chief analyst, Nielsen//NetRatings.
“But the Web is a highly competitive marketplace because of the ease of comparison
‘shopping’ online. Even Web sites with established and loyal audiences have to
continually innovate to stay ahead. Google stepped into a highly competitive
market when it first launched, and armed with a better mousetrap, it quickly
became the company to beat. Given the high degree of competitive sampling in
the search business, it is conceivable that it could happen again,” Cassar said.
Career Development Sites
The top three sites in the career development category, CareerBuilder Network,
Monster and Yahoo! HotJobs, experienced a similar phenomenon, although to a lesser
degree. They had an average month-over-month audience retention rate of 38 per cent
at home; at work, it was 44 per cent. Monster.com had the most audience overlap
with the other two, at 50 per cent. Yahoo! HotJobs had a 45 per cent audience overlap,
while CareerBuilder Network’s was 34 per cent.
Table 2: Audience Retention Rates and Competitive Overlap for Career Development
Sites, July 2007 (U.S.)
Please view in a fixed-width font such as Courier.
+———————–+—————-+—————-+———-+
| Site | Home Retention | Work Retention | Audience |
| | Rate | Rate | Overlap |
+———————–+—————-+—————-+———-+
| CareerBuilder Network | 43% | 55% | 34% |
| Monster | 37% | 47% | 50% |
| Yahoo! HotJobs | 35% | 31% | 45% |
+———————–+—————-+—————-+———-+
Source: Nielsen//NetRatings
Travel Sites
Compared to the other two categories, the top sites in multi-category travel,
Expedia, Orbitz Worldwide Network and Travelocity, had the lowest average month-over-month
at home visitor retention rates, at 31 per cent. At work it was slightly higher,
at 35 per cent. Audience overlap was fairly similar between the three properties,
at 59, 58 and 51 per cent for Orbitz Worldwide Network, Travelocity and Expedia,
respectively.
“Search is a daily online activity for most Web users, so search providers can
rely to a certain extent on frequency of use as a driver of repeat visitation,”
said Cassar. “Career development and travel sites are used less frequently, so
their challenge is to be top of mind when it comes time to look for a new career
opportunity or plan a trip.”
Table 3: Audience Retention Rates and Competitive Overlap for Multi-Category
Travel Sites, July 2007 (U.S.)
Please view in a fixed-width font such as Courier.
+————————–+———–+———–+———-+
| Site | Home | Work | Audience |
| | Retention | Retention | Overlap |
| | Rate | Rate | |
+————————–+———–+———–+———-+
| Expedia | 34% | 34% | 51% |
| Orbitz Worldwide Network | 27% | 32% | 59% |
| Travelocity | 32% | 39% | 58% |
+————————–+———–+———–+———-+
Source: Nielsen//NetRatings
