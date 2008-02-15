Nielsen: DVR Users Really Do Record Oprah

The Nielsen Co. is meeting with clients in Las Vegas today and gave them some news most of them have already heard: Widespread use of digital recorders is increasing the time viewers spend in front of the tube. This isn’t groundbreaking news; for the past year the networks have been peddling Nielsen data showing that recorded viewing accounts for a significant percentage of the audience for shows like “Heroes” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”



But the Nielsen stats show it’s not just the hits getting a bump. And overall hours spent watching is increasing again after falling last year for the first time in a decade. Why? The heaviest time-shifters are middle-income women who also record talk shows like Oprah, soaps like “The Young and the Restless,” and reality shows like “The Biggest Loser.” The question is whether the increase in viewership compensates for the rampant ad-skipping.

Also at Nielsen’s client meeting, the company said it bought Audience Analytics for its software that gathers and integrates data from set-top boxes. Nielsen said the company’s Audience Watch software will also allow them to integrate TV, Web, and mobile viewing data.

