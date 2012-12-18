Nielsen Will Start Using Twitter To Measure TV Ratings

Nielsen is taking Twitter under its wing to complement its current analysis on the usage of social media by television viewers.

Photo: Showtime screencap / Twitter

Both Nielsen and Twitter announced this morning they’re teaming up to deliver a new way to track television viewership. The measure, called “Nielsen Twitter TV Rating,” will look at the total audience for television on Twitter as part of a multi-year agreement between the two.



Among the information it will aggregate includes:

Those who Tweet about particular shows.

Those exposed to the Tweets.

Nielsen already receives social television analytics from SocialGuide, a program which delivers rankings for the most talked about TV programs and the number of unique Tweets per program.

The new measurement will not replace Nielsen’s current television ratings, instead, Twitter’s Head of Media, Chloe Sladden, said in a blog post, it will enhance them.

“As the experience of TV viewing continues to evolve, our TV partners have consistently asked for one common benchmark from which to measure the engagement of their programming,” said Sladden. “This new metric is intended to answer that request, and to act as a complement and companion to the Nielsen TV rating.”

The information will become available at the start of fall 2013’s television season.

SEE ALSO: The first full-length trailer for “Star Trek Into Darkness” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.