NIELSEN: Amazon is coming and Australian consumers are already primed

Nielsen Omnibus survey results infographic. (Source: Nielsen)

Amazon Prime is not yet available in Australia, but nearly half the market is ready to hand over its money for the premium shopping service when it arrives later this year.

While local retailers brace to minimise the damage to their sales, Amazon’s speculated arrival in Australia has consumers licking their lips, according to Nielsen Omnibus.

Its research found that three in four Australians over 18 expressed interest in Amazon Australia, with 56% saying they would buy products from it.

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that provides privileges like unlimited free shipping, streaming video and music and unlimited photo storage. With no local warehousing presence, Amazon customers in Australia are not currently able to subscribe to Prime, but 45% of those surveyed said they’re ready to pay for the service.

The Nielsen research found that electronics, books and clothes are the products Australians were most likely to purchase from a local Amazon marketplace, with all three garnering interest from more than 59% of respondents.

While Amazon is planning to launch its AmazonFresh grocery service in Australia, the category generated less interest than the “traditional” online products – only 18% were likely to buy packaged groceries from Amazon, 9% would dabble in fresh vegetables and just 7% were willing to try buying meat through the online giant.

Nielsen stated that interest in Amazon was “skewed” towards “younger age groups” and male shoppers, without disclosing exact numbers.

Last month Business Insider found that Amazon Australia is recruiting people to work specifically on its AmazonFresh project, with software development roles in Brisbane advertised on its website.

The internet giant itself has neither denied or confirmed plans to start local operations in Australia, but in November an investment fund manager quoted an Amazon staffer as saying the company aimed to “destroy the retail environment in Australia” by undercutting local prices to the tune of 30%.

With Amazon’s arrival looming, supermarket chain Woolworths revealed last week that it had outsourced its online shopping infrastructure into Microsoft data centres to focus on user experience.

