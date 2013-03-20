Nicole Scherzinger's Startling View On What May Have Held Back Her Career

Pussy Cat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger has made a startling admission about something she thinks may have held back her career.

Photo:

She says she sometimes wishes she was “more slutty”.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Independent about her gruelling schedule and her future plans, she talks about some of the more risque lyrics she’s performed over the years.

“With these kind of songs, I don’t feel I have to justify myself to anyone. I come from the most religious family – my grandfather is a priest – and if they support me in all this, and they do, then I’m OK. I’m being sassy and classy; I’m having fun. I’m not coming from a dark place. To be honest with you, I sometimes wish I were more slutty. I’d probably be a lot more successful if I were.”

She also reveals she was a bright student at school but her mother encouraged her to attend an audition where they were “looking for the next new girl group”. Scherzinger resisted at first, she says, and continues:

But she just kind of pushed me out the door anyway, and insisted I go. I’d been working on a solo package anyway, so I shopped it [to the show’s producers]. I didn’t have any money, so this was my way of getting to Los Angeles, I guess. The rest is history.”

Read the full interview at The Independent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.