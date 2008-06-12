Nicole Richie Seeking Next Insta-Celeb

Childbirth, it seems, brings out the entrepreneurial spirit. Just ask new mum Nicole Richie, who’s looking to stage a comeback of sorts to the same genre that made her a star, of sorts. EW.com has learned that the former coheadliner of The Simple Life has been pitching a reality show that would scour the country for the next, well, Nicole Richie. According to one exec who’s heard the pitch, the unscripted show would take seven girls from across the U.S. and test their ability to achieve insta-fame. Richie and a panel of judges would then whittle down the competition in preparation for the live finale, at which time the winner — drumroll, please…would be awarded her own reality show! Word is at least three cable networks are interested in the pitch.

