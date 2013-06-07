Nicole Richie Posts Photos Of Paparazzo Who Dropped His Kid To Take Her Pic

Nicole Richie is shaming a pesky paparazzo by publishing his photo on Instagram.

The photog is the subject of Richie’s recent Instagram post because he apparently stalked Richie cross-country and then dropped his young child to snap the starlet’s photo.

Here’s what happened, according to Richie:

This paparazzi dragged his poor, sweet little girl on my plane from NYC to LA. As he ran her off the plane, he dropped her ON THE FLOOR of LAX as she laid there, crying her eyes out.. Just to get his shot. #Heartbreaking#FatherOfTheYear

Richie’s post has over 18,000 “likes.”

Here’s her collage of the series of events:

TMZ has already said it wasn’t one of their guys.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.