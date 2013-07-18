Nicole Richie And Joel Madden Are On A Luxurious Family Vacation In Italy [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have been making their millions of Instagram followers jealous by posting beautiful vacation photos from their family trip in Italy, happening as we speak.

 Joel posted this sweet image of his wife and kids — Harlow, 5, and son Sparrow, 3 — with the caption “Seeing my dreams.”

Nicole Richie Joel Madden Kids Vacation Photos Instagram

While Nicole posted “Love in Portofino ❤”

Nicole Richie Joel Madden Italy Photos Instagram

Joel took this selfie from a boat ride.

Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

But has been posting way more photos of his bikini-clad wife.

Nicole Richie Italy Photos Instagram
Nicole Richie Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

 

And his other leading lady, 5-year-old daughter, Harlow. “Following my heart,” he captioned this sweet photo.

Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

And “Portofino in Black & White” of his family frolicking in a park.  

Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

“Joel and I really write down every adorable thing they do and save them,” Nicole has said about her children

“One of the biggest differences in the way I’m raising my kids versus the way I was raised is that I was on tour a lot,” she explained of growing up the daughter of musician Lionel Richie. “I don’t really do that with my kids. It’s important to me that they have stability. I like them to be home.”

But the couple have made sure to get in some adult time as well, with Joel posting “Good Morning Italy Damn you Klassy.”

Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

And Nicole posted this image of the glamorous Italian beach town.

Nicole Richie Italy Photos Instagram
Joel Madden Vacation Photos Instagram

And of course, there have been some “no filter” sunsets. “LoversRock #nofilter #Italy”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.