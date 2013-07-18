Nicole Richie And Joel Madden Are On A Luxurious Family Vacation In Italy [PHOTOS]

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have been making their millions of Instagram followers jealous by posting beautiful vacation photos from their family trip in Italy, happening as we speak.



Joel posted this sweet image of his wife and kids — Harlow, 5, and son Sparrow, 3 — with the caption “Seeing my dreams.”

While Nicole posted “Love in Portofino ❤”

Joel took this selfie from a boat ride.

But has been posting way more photos of his bikini-clad wife.

And his other leading lady, 5-year-old daughter, Harlow. “Following my heart,” he captioned this sweet photo.

And “Portofino in Black & White” of his family frolicking in a park.

“Joel and I really write down every adorable thing they do and save them,” Nicole has said about her children.

“One of the biggest differences in the way I’m raising my kids versus the way I was raised is that I was on tour a lot,” she explained of growing up the daughter of musician Lionel Richie. “I don’t really do that with my kids. It’s important to me that they have stability. I like them to be home.”

But the couple have made sure to get in some adult time as well, with Joel posting “Good Morning Italy Damn you Klassy.”

And Nicole posted this image of the glamorous Italian beach town.

And of course, there have been some “no filter” sunsets. “LoversRock #nofilter #Italy”

