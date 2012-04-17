WITNESS: Yes, Berlusconi Really Did Have Strippers Dressed As Nuns At His Parties

Nicole Minetti

Photo: AP

Former Italian Prime Minister and notorious Lothario Silvio Berlusconi has mostly been out of the spotlight since stepping down from office in November — however his trail over a relationship with an underage nightclub dancer, Karima el-Mahroug aka “Ruby the Heartbreaker”, continues.The exciting news today is that model Imane Fadil told the court she had been given 2,000 euros ($2,614) to attend one of Silvio’s notorious “bunga bunga” parties, the BBC reports.



Fadil went on to confirm earlier leaks that suggested at one party two strippers dressed as nuns and danced for the Italian premier.

One of the woman was apparently Nicole Minetti, who now works as a regional councilor for Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party in Milan. Minetti has also been accused of hiring prostitutes for Berlusconi.

Meanwhile, Berlusconi’s lawyer has denied claims that payments made to witnesses in the case were bribes. According to AGI, Niccolo Ghedini said the payments were a result of Berlusconi’s “usual generosity” and that he “decided to help, in total transparency and clearly through his bank, persons who, owing to the hype created on non-existent legal events, are going through times of great family, professional and economic difficulties.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.