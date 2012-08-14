Inside Iconic Designer Nicole Miller's Factory In The Middle Of New York City

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

On a Wednesday afternoon a month before Fashion Week, iconic designer Nicole Miller is hard at work in her Garment District office.



An employee waltzes into Miller’s colourful, cluttered space with a black halter dress on. She suggests the dress, which had a sheer cover, become a garment that’s short in the front and long in the back.

Miller loves the idea. She gets to work pinning.

That’s the way it works at Nicole Miller, the fashion house best known for its playful dresses. Management encourages ideas from everyone.

Today, the company is one of the few designer labels that still works and produces its collections in New York City. A majority of the clothes it sells are made in New York, too.

