CNBC's NICOLE LAPIN: How To Be A Cheap, Classy Date

Photo: Nicole Lapin

Let’s face it ladies, we like to be wined and dined.But after a weekend of burning up the ATM you and your man could probably use a break.



No need to sacrifice the fanciness: suggest using these fun and easy ways to save money on your next date without cramping your style, or the piece of plastic in your new clutch.

Suggest tapas instead of dinner: YUM.

There’s nothing we love more than variety, but challenging him to a buffet eat-off contest might not be your best bet.

Tapas are small appetizer plates that are dressed to impress: they look fancy without the hefty price tag and are available in a variety of options like salads, bacon wrapped dates, chicken skewers, and flatbreads.

These small bites are satisfying without killing your budget, or hurting your dance moves later in the night.

If you’re in the NYC area check out Pipa’s in Gramercy. With dozens of chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, dim lighting, and a menu that’s drool-worthy, you and your honey will have more talk about than just the food.

Jaleo tapas-bar in DC offers “Jaleo Hour” packed with four-dollar tapas and drinks; you just might find yourself there more than once a week. Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us — and when the price is right, you can afford it!

Get your coupon on with Groupon: You don’t feel guilty printing every Groupon offer for the spa or a dinner deal for girl’s night out, so why feel guilty about bringing one along on your next date?

You might be thinking “tacky,” but you’re wrong sister — instead think “thrifty.” Print the coupon out and hand it to the waiter before you sit down and get the deal without having to pull that awkward piece of paper out of your purse at the end of the night.

Not only will you look like a savvy Recessionista, but you will also earn some major points with the hottie who just paid for your dinner.

Uber cool, Uber cars: Sure, taxis are cooler than taking the subway or the horse-drawn carriages that linger around Central Park, but Uber cars are the new date-night taxi go-to.

We’re telling you, we wish we knew this sooner because once you Uber, you don’t go back. This car service offers an affordable alternative to a private car with less of the hassle. The text messaging service tells you how far away your driver is and Uber keeps your credit card information on file; no cash, no problem.

So, the next time you’re celebrating a big occasion with your man or you want to spice up dinner and movie, trade up to Uber cars and make it ultra magical.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.