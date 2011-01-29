Guess What Nicole Lapin Has In Common With Fidel Castro?

Nicole Lapin, CNBC’s Worldwide Exchange anchor, was featured in Cigar Aficionado Magazine this month — and now she confesses her love of cigars to CNBC’s Net Net.



Cigar smoking is on the rise for women in the U.S., writes Lapin: “Today, cigars don’t signify the same male-bonding machismo.”

But, I must say, Europeans are much more laissez-faire about the whole thing. Living in Paris, I used to get asked if I wanted a cigar at lunch. Mais, oui!

I haven’t been to The World Economic Forum in Davos, but I’m hearing the same thing from my female colleagues out of there this week.

What happens in these smoky lounges isn’t a secret—it’s just nostalgia, camaraderie and finding idiosyncratic common ground.

