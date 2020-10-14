Nicole Kidman told Hugh Grant that she wasn't 'talented enough' to land Julia Roberts' role in 'Notting Hill'

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment/Spinel Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant starred in ‘Notting Hill.’

In an interview with Hugh Grant for Marie Claire, Nicole Kidman said that she wasn’t “talented enough” to play Julia Roberts’ role in “Notting Hill.”

Kidman said: “I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in ‘Notting Hill.’ But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough.”

The Oscar-winner also said she was set to do a small part in another Hugh Grant movie, “Love, Actually,” but it never happened.

Grant and Kidman are promoting their new HBO series “The Undoing,” which Kidman also produced.

Nicole Kidman has said that she wasn’t “talented enough” to play the Julia Roberts part in the iconic 1999 movie “Notting Hill.”

Kidman did an interview for Marie Claire with Hugh Grant, who starred in “Notting Hill,” where the two discussed their new HBO series “The Undoing.”

Kidman and Grant dicussed how they first met and came to work together when Kidman revealed she wanted to star opposite him in “Notting Hill” and almost featured in another Grant movie, 2003’s “Love, Actually.”

“I was gonna do a small role in ‘Love, Actually’ at one point. I can’t remember [what role it was]. It was not a big role,” Kidman said.

“I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in ‘Notting Hill,'” Kidman then said. “But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough.”

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment/Spinel Entertainment/Universal Pictures Julia Roberts played the role of movie star Anna Scott in ‘Notting Hill.’

Grant quickly rubbished this claim from Kidman. Richard Curtis’ “Notting Hill” followed a movie star (Roberts) falling love with a regular guy (Grant), and was a massive success, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Grant and Roberts each, plus another one for best film â€” comedy or musical.

Grant pointed out later in the interview, however, that Kidman has had more than her fair share of success with awards since, adding that one of the attractions of “The Undoing” was Kidman herself: “dripping with your Oscars.”

Kidman, who also serves as producer on “The Undoing,” won best actress in 2003 for “The Hours” but was nominated for the first time a year earlier for “Moulin Rouge.” Kidman asked Grant if he ever wanted to be in that movie, but Grant said he wasn’t offered anything.

“I wasn’t in the position to offer you anything. We’re very much at the beck and call of a director as actors, we have very little power, right?” Kidman said.

Grant joked: “I had a flash of power in the late ’90s, but I blew it.

“I don’t want to wield power anymore anyway. You know this as a producer, it’s just more responsibility. I think it’s really nice just being the actor who shows up, does your acting work.”

“The Undoing” follows a therapist (Kidman), whose life begins to unravel after a book launch, airs on October 25.

Watch the trailer for the show below.

