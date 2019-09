Disproving rumours she was retiring from acting that surfaced when she was doing press for Australia, Nicole Kidman has joined the star-studded cast of Woody Allen’s latest film.

The still-untitled movie already boasts Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins, Slumdog Millionaire‘s Freida Pinto and Nicole’s BFF Naomi Watts.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.