40 of the most daring outfits Nicole Kidman has worn over the last 30 years

Kidman has always made bold style choices, as shown by this cream-on-white ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992. Nicole Kidman at the 45th Cannes Film Festival for the film ‘Far and Away,’ directed by Ron Howard on May 17, 1992. Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kidman was there for a screening of “ Far and Away ,” her second collaboration with then-husband Tom Cruise

Kidman channeled a flamenco dancer with this ruffled hot pink dress at a May 1995 screening of “To Die For.” Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival for a screening of ‘To Die For’ onMay 20, 1995. Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images Kidman won a Golden Globe for her performance.

One month later, in June 1995, Kidman shined bright like a disco ball at the “Batman Forever” premiere. Kidman at the ‘Batman Forever’ premiere on June 9, 1995. Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images She looks the part of the next big movie star.

Her 1997 Oscars dress proved she was willing to take risks – not many can pull off a silk dress this color. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise arrive at the 69th Academy Awards on March 24, 1997. Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Technically, this John Galliano-designed Dior dress is considered chartreuse, and it was considered the “first true couture dress on the red carpet,” according to Smithsonian Magazine

Kidman paired a black see-through top with this patterned fringed skirt for the premiere of “The Peacemaker” in September 1997. Nicole Kidman at the premiere of ‘The Peacemaker’ on September 22, 1997. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images She added a large jeweled choker over the collar of her shirt.

Kidman was the picture of ’90s glam with this almost entirely backless, oxblood matching set at the premiere of “Eyes Wide Shut” in July 1999. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the premiere of their new movie ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ on July 13, 1999. David Keeler/Online USA, Inc./Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc./Getty Images InStyle rightfully calls this look “perfect” to this day — though it’s a wonder Kidman didn’t experience any type of wardrobe malfunction.

Kidman rocked a similarly backless top at the premiere of “Mission: Impossible 2” in May 2000. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman during the ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ premiere on May 18, 2000. S. Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This kerchief-esque style of tops is trendy once again in 2021, like the rest of ’90s and early 2000s style.

For the Australian premiere of the film that same month, she wore a floor-length leather dress. Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of the film ‘Mission Impossible 2’ on May 30, 2000, in Sydney, Australia. Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images We have to wonder why she’s yet to play a super spy after seeing her in this outfit.

She wore this almost entirely sheer black dress at the premiere of “The Others” in August 2001. Nicole Kidman arrives at the premiere of her movie ‘The Others.’ Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Kidman was nominated for another Golden Globe for her performance in the film

At the 2001 Hollywood Film Festival Gala Awards later that month, Kidman wore an ornate gold belt on her stomach. Nicole Kidman at the Hollywood Film Festival Gala Awards on August 6, 2001. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images She paired it with a black crop top and blazer, and a golden snake choker.

Kidman vamped it up in this black velvet off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline in February 2002. Nicole Kidman attends the after-party for the BAFTAs on February 24th, 2002. Dave Bennett/Getty Images The Yves Saint Laurent dress has a simple silver vine detail on the front.

Kidman’s dress at the 2002 SAG Awards in March resembled a tuxedo vest, without the accompanying shirt or jacket. Nicole Kidman during the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 10, 2002. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images It was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture line.

The “Moulin Rouge” star boldly mixed patterned tights, a gray suede belt, and a collared dress in October 2002. Nicole Kidman attends the 9th Annual Premiere Women in Hollywood Luncheon on October 16, 2002. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images If anything, we know Kidman is bold when it comes to her red carpet style.

Kidman wore a lingerie-inspired slip dress to the 2003 Critics’ Choice Awards in January of that year. Nicole Kidman attends the 8th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 17, 2003. Robert Mora/Getty Images She carried a blush silk jacket with her.

For the 2003 Met Gala in April, she wore this semi-sheer, sparkly, one-shoulder gown and giant diamond earrings. Nicole Kidman arrives for the ‘Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art April 28, 2003. Mark Mainz/Getty Images The Gucci by Tom Ford dress fit in well with the theme of “Goddess: The Classical Mode.”

Kidman wore a shimmery black suit at the September 2003 premiere of “The Human Stain.” Kidman on September 10, 2003. Theo Wargo/WireImage for Miramax Films/Getty Images Kidman co-starred in the film with Anthony Hopkins.

The “Cold Mountain” star once again opted for an entirely backless dress, this time a black one, for a November 2003 event. Nicole Kidman attends the 2003 Presentation of the 18th Annual American Cinematheque Award on November 14, 2003. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images She added a giant red flower in her hair.

There’s a lot happening with this navy suit and white frilly top Kidman wore to a December 2003 party. Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the after party for ‘Cold Mountain’ December 9, 2003 in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images What could be more 2003 than her chain belt?

She wore another suit – this time a white-and-gold one with an exaggerated collar and belt – for a “Cold Mountain” premiere that same month. Nicole Kidman attends the ‘Cold Mountain’ premiere on December 14, 2003. Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images Note the matching over-the-top cuffs, too.

Kidman paired sequins and mesh paneling at the 2004 Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman attends the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 25, 2004. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images This Dior dress wouldn’t be out of place at a 1920s-themed party.

The following month at the Academy Awards, she wore an icy blue strapless dress with a feathered hem. Nicole Kidman during the 76th Annual Academy Awards on February 29, 2004. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images The satin Chanel gown had matching feathers at the neckline, too.

In January 2005, Kidman wore a peacock-inspired dress to the Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman arrives at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2005. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images The dress is the classic peacock blue-green and is accented with peacock feathers on the shoulder. It was designed by Gucci.

Kidman’s 2007 Academy Awards dress with the giant bow at the neckline remains one of her most iconic looks. Nicole Kidman attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards on February 25, 2007. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images “That one was controversial,” Kidman said of the Balenciaga dress in 2016. “Some press people didn’t like it. But that kind of talk doesn’t bother me. I still liked it, especially the structure,” she told InStyle

She returned to the metallics in December 2007 with this shiny silver suit. Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of ‘The Golden Compass’ on December 16, 2007. Gaye Gerard/Getty Images Kidman looked ready for battle in a suit of armor for the “ Golden Compass ” premiere.

At a February 2008 press conference, Kidman managed to combine lace, mesh, and feathers in a single dress. Nicole Kidman attends ‘The Golden Compass’ press conference on February 20, 2008. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman, who was five months pregnant at the time , wore Prada for the event.

Once again, Kidman proved she loves a backless dress at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2009. Nicole Kidman arrives at the 44th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5, 2009. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The high-neck, backless look is one she returns to time and time again. This particular gown was designed by L’Wren Scott

Kidman wore a mauve dress with a matching capelet at a screening of “Nine” in December 2009. Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere ‘Nine’ at Mann Village Theatre on December 9, 2009 in Westwood, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The dress was also designed by L’Wren Scott.

Kidman channeled a circus ringmaster at the 2010 Academy of Country Music Awards. Nicole Kidman waves at the 45th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2010. Frazer Harrison/ACMA2010/Getty Images Once again, she chose a L’Wren Scott look

In June 2011, she mixed a green velvet/brown sheer dress with periwinkle heels at the CMT Music Awards. Nicole Kidman attends the 2011 CMT Music Awards on June 8, 2011. Jason Merritt/Getty Images This interesting look was designed by Proenza Schouler

Kidman pulled out all the stops for Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse in November 2012. Nicole Kidman attends the Swisse marquee on Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2012. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman deserves to attend a royal wedding if her hat game is this strong.

Kidman walked the Golden Globes red carpet with her husband, Keith Urban, in this black dress with a sheer corset bodice and bronze bees in January 2013. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 13, 2013. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images That year she was up for two awards: best supporting actress for “ The Paperboy ” and best actress in a miniseries or motion picture — television for “ Hemingway & Gellhorn .”

Kidman’s 2013 Oscars dress shimmered and shined down the red carpet that February. Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on February 24, 2013. Jason Merritt/Getty Images The L’Wren Scott dress had golden swirls along the bottom.

She arrived at the premiere of “The Railway Man” in September 2013 in this suit with strategically placed lace cutouts. Nicole Kidman arrives at ‘The Railway Man’ premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2013. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman paired the suit with matching black heels with bows.

One doesn’t know where to look on Kidman’s sequined and lace blue gown at Cannes in May 2014. Nicole Kidman attends the Opening Ceremony Dinner Arrivals at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Getty Images This dress was designed by Armani and it was fit for a princess, which was appropriate, as she was there for the premiere of her film “ Grace of Monaco .”

She wore a white gown that featured a large black bird for an awards ceremony in November 2015. Nicole Kidman attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards at The Old Vic Theatre on November 22, 2015. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman chose an Alexander McQueen gown for the 2015 Evening Standard Awards in London.

At the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Kidman wore this busy dress with sheer sleeves and butterflies. Nicole Kidman attends the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Once again, this dress is Alexander McQueen.

Kidman looked like a celestial goddess at the 2016 Met Gala in this dress adorned with the moon and stars. Nicole Kidman attends the Met Gala on May 2, 2016. John Shearer/Getty Images That year’s theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology,” and she wore this Alexander McQueen dress, complete with cape.

Kidman’s black dress at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards had both a large cutout and a dramatic slit. Nicole Kidman attends the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on December 11, 2016. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images She opted for a simple black Brandon Maxwell dress for the December 2016 ceremony.

Kidman’s dress at the 2017 SAG Awards in January featured a plunging neckline and a parrot on each shoulder. Nicole Kidman attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The flamboyant, green sequined gown was designed by Gucci.