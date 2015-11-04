How Tom Cruise's family 'labelled Nicole Kidman an enemy of Scientology'

Getty Images Nicole Kidman with Connor Antony and Isabella in 2004.

Leah Remini promised to give an insider’s look at Scientology with he new memoir, “Troublemaker,” and that includes what she gleaned from the organisation’s most prized member, Tom Cruise.

In her memoir, Remini recalls riding in a car with Cruise’s adopted children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, Isabella and Connor, according to the New York Daily News. During the trip, Remini asked them if they had seen their mother recently.

“Not if I have a choice,” Bella answered quickly, according to the book. “Our mum is a f–king SP.”

“SP” stands for Suppressive Person, and it’s not a good thing to be within Scientology. According to the Scientology website, SPs try to block good things from happening. They’re also referred to as “antisocial personalities.”

The Church uses “Napoleon, Hitler, the unrepentant killer, and the drug lord” as examples of SPs.

The term has also been used to refer to individuals who doubt the organisation and try to get others on their side. Typically, Scientology will order its members to cease all contact with SPs, according to the documentary “Going Clear.”

The Church of Scientology didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request comment.

Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001. Isabella and Connor chose to live with Cruise.

Remini left Scientology in 2013. Her memoir was released on Tuesday.

