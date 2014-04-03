Nicole Kidman Is Barely Recognisable In This Heavily Photoshopped Jimmy Choo Ad

Jimmy Choo Nicole Kidman for Jimmy Choo.

Jimmy Choo’s latest print ad featuring Nicole Kidman bears the actress’ name in the bottom left-hand corner. That’s a good thing, because people might otherwise have trouble realising it’s her.

For its pre-fall 2014 campaign, the shoe designer has made the 46-year-old leading lady so pale and thin that she actually looks unhealthy. That’s to say nothing of the bizarre, unnatural-looking nose Jimmy Choo Photoshopped onto her.

Here’s a photo of Kidman taken March 25 at a screening of her new movie, “The Railway Man”:

And here’s the Jimmy Choo ad:

The campaign is Kidman’s second for Jimmy Choo and marks a sharp departure from the first shoot, which played up, rather than bleached, her red hair.

The new campaign also includes an artsy video of Kidman, dressed in the same outfit as the print ad, going out to meet a guy riding a motorcycle in a mountainous desert.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.