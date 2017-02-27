Nicole Kidman has been roasted on social media for the strange way she was filmed clapping at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman has baffled Oscars viewers around the world with a unique style of applauding.
The Australian actress was filmed clapping Charlize Theron who was walking on stage to introduce an award.
And here’s what the camera captured:
Nicole Kidman with the most avant-garde applause of the night https://t.co/ZLuSDf8IVd pic.twitter.com/8dw4OYrCnR
— The Independent (@Independent) February 27, 2017
People were baffled by the gesture.
People questioned why she was clapping the way she was.
Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl
— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy
— Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017
Some likened her rigid, splayed hands to a fictional Dr Seuss character.
Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC
— Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017
Just leave Nicole Kidman and her Grinch hands alone
— paulina (@palynathisway) February 27, 2017
After all these years, #nicoleKidman can manage #WAVING… it's just #CLAPPING with which she needs "direction!" @Oscars2017_Live pic.twitter.com/EEBLMvnQ75
— Gabriella Tomanovits (@BaronessGabi) February 27, 2017
Some offered explanations as to where she learned this style of clapping.
Nicole Kidman learned to clap from an otter at Sea World.
— tad friend (@tadfriend) February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman's clap game confirms she's a robot
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman fails audition for clapping like a normal#oscars pic.twitter.com/EbjB0zrv13
— AKA Dave (@Dahmerscookpot) February 27, 2017
Why is #NicoleKidman #Clapping as if she has no fingers? #Oscars2017 #Oscars
— Farshad Tami (@farshadtami) February 27, 2017
This person actually had quite a good suggestion as to why she was clapping that way – she didn’t want her nails to be ruined.
#nicolekidmanclapping #oscars nqils out, don't wanta break a nail clapping pic.twitter.com/fXHkO1JyuU
— Alex Sid (@xela44alex) February 27, 2017
Kidman enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood after winning an Oscar for her best actress in a leading role performance in The Hours in 2002, and her nominations for for best actress in a leading role in Moulin Rouge in 2001, best performance by an actress in a leading role for Rabbit Hole in 2010, and this year best performance by an actress in a supporting role for critically acclaimed Lion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.