Nicole Kidman has been roasted on social media for the strange way she was filmed clapping at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman has baffled Oscars viewers around the world with a unique style of applauding.

The Australian actress was filmed clapping Charlize Theron who was walking on stage to introduce an award.

And here’s what the camera captured:

Nicole Kidman with the most avant-garde applause of the night https://t.co/ZLuSDf8IVd pic.twitter.com/8dw4OYrCnR — The Independent (@Independent) February 27, 2017

People were baffled by the gesture.

People questioned why she was clapping the way she was.

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

Some likened her rigid, splayed hands to a fictional Dr Seuss character.

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

Just leave Nicole Kidman and her Grinch hands alone — paulina (@palynathisway) February 27, 2017

Some offered explanations as to where she learned this style of clapping.

Nicole Kidman learned to clap from an otter at Sea World. — tad friend (@tadfriend) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman's clap game confirms she's a robot — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman fails audition for clapping like a normal#oscars pic.twitter.com/EbjB0zrv13 — AKA Dave (@Dahmerscookpot) February 27, 2017



This person actually had quite a good suggestion as to why she was clapping that way – she didn’t want her nails to be ruined.

Kidman enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood after winning an Oscar for her best actress in a leading role performance in The Hours in 2002, and her nominations for for best actress in a leading role in Moulin Rouge in 2001, best performance by an actress in a leading role for Rabbit Hole in 2010, and this year best performance by an actress in a supporting role for critically acclaimed Lion.

