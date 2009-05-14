Nicole Kidman Drops Out Of Star-Studded Woody Allen Movie*

UPDATE: Variety reports that the reason Kidman dropped out was because of a scheduling conflict caused by her work producing and co-starring in Rabbit Hole, which is filming on the East Coast this summer.

EARLIER: Nicole Kidman has suddenly dropped out of Woody Allen’s upcoming movie starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Brolin, Slumdog Millionaire‘s Freida Pinto and Nicole’s BFF Naomi Watts.

When she signed on to the film earlier this year, it put to rest rumours of her retirement from acting that surfaced while she was doing press for Australia. But just because she’s abandoned Woody Allen, she hasn’t forsaken acting. She’s still doing the upcoming Rabbit Hole with Aaron Eckhart, among other projects.

No reason has been given (yet) for Kidman’s move.

