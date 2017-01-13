Nicole Kidman: We 'need to support' Trump now

Nicole Kidman is the latest A-list star to weigh in on Donald Trump becoming the next president of the United States — but she has a more surprising take than most of her counterparts in Hollywood.

In an interview for BBC2’s Victoria Derbyshire, Kidman, who has dual citizenship in Australia and the US, was asked what she thought of Trump becoming the next president.

“I just say, [Trump’s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” she said.

This is a stark contrast to many in Hollywood who have spent the last year voicing their dislike for the president-elect.

But Kidman added that she’s more focused on particular issues than politics.

“I’m very, very committed to women’s issues, in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of travelling for them,” Kidman said. “I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply. So they’re my issues that I’m very attached to.”

NOW WATCH: Here are all the comic book movies coming out in 2017



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.