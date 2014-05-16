This Cannes Photo Shows Why Nicole Kidman Is Such A Star

Getty Images has partnered with Business Insider during the star-studded Cannes Film Festival to present a “Photo of the Day” series throughout the 10-day festival.

Getty photographer Pascal le Segretain — one of the company’s longest serving entertainment photographers who is shooting the festival for the 14th time this year — chose Nicole Kidman on the “Grace of Monaco” premiere red carpet as his favourite photo of the day Wednesday, despite the film getting slammed by critics.

Pascal explains how he snapped the below image and why it’s his favourite:

“Nicole Kidman was the embodiment of grace today in Cannes. Simple eye contact twinned with a natural elegance during the photocall made the picture authentic, giving an insight to what made Nicole Kidman the star she is. This moment of connection between Actress and Photographer creates a feeling of intimacy within the image.”

